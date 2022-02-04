FLORA-PONCE, JASMINE JEANETT FLORES 02/03/2022

Age: 23 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 160

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OPERATE VEN NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags