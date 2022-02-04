220776 KENOH HILL Feb 4, 2022 7 min ago 1 of 2 HILL, KENOH NAFIECE 02/03/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 182LARCENY OF FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Larceny Firearm Criminal Law Crime Secu Status Hill Bond Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector