220779 JAMES JORDAN Feb 4, 2022 7 min ago 1 of 2 JORDAN, JAMES ARTHUR 02/03/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 605 Weight: 270CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET