JORDAN, JAMES ARTHUR 02/03/2022

Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 605 Weight: 270

CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

