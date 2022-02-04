220782 NICHOLAS BENNETT Feb 4, 2022 7 min ago 1 of 2 BENNETT, NICHOLAS MCARTHUR 02/04/2022Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 230FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Nicholas Bennett Nicholas Mcarthur Heed Type Incl Status Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector