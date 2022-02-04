220783 EDWARD BATTLE Feb 4, 2022 7 min ago 1 of 2 BATTLE, EDWARD 02/04/2022Age: 70 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 210MISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDWIKISI - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Edward Battle Status Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector