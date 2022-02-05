Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: February 5, 2022 @ 8:33 pm
TURNAGE, ANITA DEVETTE 02/04/2022
Age: 50 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 100
FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
PWIMSD SCH IV CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $125000.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
