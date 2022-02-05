TURNAGE, RAQUAN ANTHONY 02/04/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 130

FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/ DWELL/ PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000 FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

