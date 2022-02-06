220806 QORDAZIA DAYS Feb 6, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DAYS, QORDAZIA PRINCESS 02/05/2022Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 120FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: CASH Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Law Status Fail Operator Type Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector