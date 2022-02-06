220808 KAYLA VILLANUEVA Feb 6, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 VILLANUEVA, KAYLA NICOLE 02/05/2022Age: 22 Sex: F Race: W Height: 500 Weight: 115POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF DOG - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST(FEL) - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVE LEFT OF CENTER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Larceny Crime Criminal Law Motor Vehicle Secu Status Kayla Villanueva Kayla Nicole Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector