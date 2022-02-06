220818 KENNIFER CONDERY Feb 6, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CONDERY, KENNIFER TERRILL 02/06/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 118CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Weapon Crime Carry Firearm Status Felony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector