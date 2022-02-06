CONDERY, KENNIFER TERRILL 02/06/2022

Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 118

CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags