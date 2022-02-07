220820 JONATHAN WIMBUSH Feb 7, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 WIMBUSH, JONATHAN FRANK 02/06/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 119DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Jonathan Wimbush Frank Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector