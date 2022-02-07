220825 ASHLEY POWELL Feb 7, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 POWELL, ASHLEY NICHOLE 02/06/2022Age: 34 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 145DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Ashley Powell Ashley Nichole Status Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector