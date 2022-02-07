FOREMAN, DAVID BRADFORD 02/06/2022

Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 179

OBT PROP BY FALSE PR/CHT-PV - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY B&E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY B&E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DWI LEVEL 2-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

