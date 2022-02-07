220826 DAVID FOREMAN Feb 7, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 FOREMAN, DAVID BRADFORD 02/06/2022Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 179OBT PROP BY FALSE PR/CHT-PV - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY B&E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY B&E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWI LEVEL 2-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony David Foreman Secu Status David Bradford Crime Criminal Law Music Status Type Pr Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector