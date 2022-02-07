220828 WILLIAM WELLS Feb 7, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WELLS, WILLIAM DOUGLAS 02/06/2022Age: 53 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 260COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags William Wells William Douglas Nbnd Status Threat Misdemeanor Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector