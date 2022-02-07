220829 WESTON PHELPS Feb 7, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PHELPS, WESTON DARRELL 02/06/2022Age: 41 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 160HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Dam Misdemeanor Prop Status Leave Incl Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector