220832 TEONNA WRIGHT Feb 7, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WRIGHT, TEONNA SHIDREA 02/07/2022Age: 22 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 130INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFALSE REPORT TO POLICE STATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCHILD NOT IN REAR SEAT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFICTITIOUS INFO TO OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO LIABILITY INSURANCE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-WINDOW TINTING VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET