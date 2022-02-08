220836 KAHDEEM HINNANT Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HINNANT, KAHDEEM NAKIE 02/07/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 154OBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAILURE TO APPEAR- FELONY - FELONY Bond: $12000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN (M) - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F) - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F) - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSELL/DELIVER SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD MDA/MDMA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSELL/DELIVER SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSELL/DELIVER MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Bond Crime Criminal Law Law Secu Status Incl Status Acti Pret Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector