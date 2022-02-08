HINNANT, KAHDEEM NAKIE 02/07/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 154

OBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FAILURE TO APPEAR- FELONY - FELONY Bond: $12000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN (M) - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F) - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F) - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SELL/DELIVER SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD MDA/MDMA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SELL/DELIVER SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SELL/DELIVER MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags