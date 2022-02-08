INGRAM, SKYLER LANE 02/07/2022

Age: 18 Sex: M Race: W Height: 605 Weight: 155

CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS WEAPON MASS DESTRUCT - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags