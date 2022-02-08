220839 SKYLER INGRAM Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 INGRAM, SKYLER LANE 02/07/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: W Height: 605 Weight: 155CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS WEAPON MASS DESTRUCT - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Skyler Ingram Status Crime Weaponry Type Gun Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector