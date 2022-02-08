220840 RAQUAN TURNAGE Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 TURNAGE, RAQUAN ANTHONY 02/07/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 130PV-FLEE TO ELUDE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPV-PWIS SCHEDULE II IV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Secu Status Status Type Bond Anthony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector