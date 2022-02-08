TURNAGE, RAQUAN ANTHONY 02/07/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 130

PV-FLEE TO ELUDE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PV-PWIS SCHEDULE II IV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags