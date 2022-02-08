220847 JEREMIAH PARKER Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PARKER, JEREMIAH ALLAN 02/07/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 185OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSING STOLEN GOODS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER B & E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $11015.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Bond Larceny Criminal Law Law Crime Type Secu Status Incl Status Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector