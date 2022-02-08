PARKER, JEREMIAH ALLAN 02/07/2022

Age: 42 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 185

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSING STOLEN GOODS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY AFTER B & E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $11015.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

