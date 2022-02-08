220851 THOMAS ELLISON Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ELLISON, THOMAS RAY 02/07/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150MISD PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISD PROBATION VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misd Viol Secu Status Misdemeanor Thomas Ellison Probation Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector