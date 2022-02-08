220852 LUZ GUERRERO Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GUERRERO, LUZ DEL CARMEN JIME 02/08/2022Age: 38 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 173DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Luz Guerrero Luz Del Carmen Jime Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector