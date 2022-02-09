220861 JIMMIE EDMONDSON Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 EDMONDSON, JIMMIE RAY 02/08/2022Age: 43 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 213OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/ MV - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - POSS STOLEN GOODS/ PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Felony Incl Status Law Criminal Law Misdemeanor Secu Status Tag Jimmie Edmondson Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector