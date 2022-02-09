220864 DUSTIN CROOM Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CROOM, DUSTIN WAYNE 02/08/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 200LARCENY MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Dustin Croom Dustin Wayne Status Crime Criminal Law Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector