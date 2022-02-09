220865 CHER NICHOLSON Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 NICHOLSON, CHER JEANENE 02/08/2022Age: 55 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 220PV - HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Inj Cher Nicholson Cher Jeanene Death Ser Secu Status Felony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector