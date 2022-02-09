COGDELL, JOYCE MARIE 02/08/2022

Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 135

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags