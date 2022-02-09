220869 HALEY WATERLOO Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WATERLOO, HALEY JADE 02/08/2022Age: 20 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 155INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY FROM THE PERSON - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Law Crime Criminal Law Status Felony Larceny Type Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector