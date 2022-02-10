220877 MIQUES VELASQUEZ-PEREZ Feb 10, 2022 12 min ago 1 of 2 VELASQUEZ-PEREZ, MIQUES JOEL 02/09/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 160BREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Type Bond Joel Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector