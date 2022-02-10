220878 JALIK MACK Feb 10, 2022 12 min ago 1 of 2 MACK, JALIK KAVONTE 02/09/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 005 Weight: 120INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO REAL PROPERTY (3) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING (2) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING (3) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Bond Incl Status Law Real Property Injury Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector