EDWARDS, JAMES JAVON 02/09/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 190

BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAKING AND ENTERING TO TERROIZE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags