220884 JAMES EDWARDS Feb 10, 2022 12 min ago 1 of 2 EDWARDS, JAMES JAVON 02/09/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 190BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND ENTERING TO TERROIZE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET