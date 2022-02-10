JOHNSON, LAWRENCE HABIB 02/09/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 165

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEAT COMPO - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags