220891 QUINTON TAYLOR Feb 10, 2022 12 min ago 1 of 2 TAYLOR, QUINTON DEMOND 02/09/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 185SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET