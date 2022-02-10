220894 NIGEL JEMMOTT Feb 10, 2022 12 min ago 1 of 2 JEMMOTT, NIGEL 02/09/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 180ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Nigel Jemmott Assault Crime Misdemeanor Nbnd Status Status Female Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector