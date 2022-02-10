220896 ELIZABETH BUNCH Feb 10, 2022 12 min ago 1 of 2 BUNCH, ELIZABETH BUNCH 02/10/2022Age: 38 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 150ASSAULT BY POINTING GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Elizabeth Bunch Assault Secu Status Misdemeanor Gun Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector