220897 BASEL SHAMI Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SHAMI, BASEL AYESH 02/10/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 210FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $750.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY WORTHLESS CHECK - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET