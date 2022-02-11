SMITH, ZYQUAN TYHIEM 02/10/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 130

INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags