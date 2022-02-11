220902 BRYAN WESTMORELAND Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WESTMORELAND, BRYAN QUINN 02/10/2022Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 170INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Medicine Bryan Westmoreland Assault Bryan Quinn Bond Secu Status Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector