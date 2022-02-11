220903 ALLAN HARDISON Feb 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HARDISON, ALLAN RAY 02/10/2022Age: 44 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 165CYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFALSE BONB REPORT PUBLIC BUILDING - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFALSE RPT MASS VIOL EDUC PROP - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFALSE RPT MASS VIOL EDUC PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHOAX BY FALSE BOMB - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHOAX BY FALSE BOMB - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Secu Status Law Criminal Law Felony Misdemeanor Incl Status Hoax Allan Hardison Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector