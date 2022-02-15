220903 ALLEN HARDISON Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HARDISON, ALLEN RAY 02/10/2022Age: 44 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 165CYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATE THREAT OF MASS VIOLENCE EDUCATIONAL PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFALSE BONB REPORT PUBLIC BUILDING - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFALSE RPT MASS VIOL EDUC PROP - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFALSE RPT MASS VIOL EDUC PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHOAX BY FALSE BOMB - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHOAX BY FALSE BOMB - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector