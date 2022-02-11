220910 ERIC COOPER Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 COOPER, ERIC TODD 02/10/2022Age: 55 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 190FTA - SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Eric Cooper Eric Todd Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector