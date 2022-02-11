220911 JOSEPH ANDERSON Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ANDERSON, JOSEPH CONNOR 02/10/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 180BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Larceny Crime Criminal Law Joseph Anderson Joseph Connor Status Enter Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector