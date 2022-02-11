220912 ROBERT GAY Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GAY, ROBERT ALEXANDER 02/10/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 170FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Robert Gay Status Alexander Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector