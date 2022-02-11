MAYE, ANTRELL LAMAR 02/10/2022

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 116

MAINTN VEH/ DWELL/ PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags