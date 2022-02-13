220917 ROMELO WOOTEN Feb 13, 2022 Feb 13, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 WOOTEN, ROMELO LEE 02/11/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 175ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $750000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector