MAZZEI, MICHELLE LYNN 02/11/2022

Age: 22 Sex: F Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 140

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS/SELL NONTAXPAID ALC BEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS/SELL NONTAXPAID ALC BEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS/SELL NONTAXPAID ALC BEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS/SELL NONTAXPAID ALC BEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS/SELL NONTAXPAID ALC BEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET