220921 RICKY HEATH Feb 13, 2022 Feb 13, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 HEATH, RICKY ALLEN 02/11/2022Age: 53 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 165COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET