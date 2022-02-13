220923 ROBERT JENKINS-SALLEY Feb 13, 2022 Feb 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 JENKINS-SALLEY, ROBERT 02/11/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 200USE/POSS DRUG PARA-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector