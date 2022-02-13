220924 BENJAMIN CROW Feb 13, 2022 Feb 13, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 CROW, BENJAMIN 02/11/2022Age: 45 Sex: M Race: W Height: 607 Weight: 195NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1068.63 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector