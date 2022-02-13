220926 QUANTEZ HOLLOWAY Feb 13, 2022 Feb 13, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HOLLOWAY, QUANTEZ DACHE 02/11/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 130POSSESSION MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector