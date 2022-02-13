220941 DAVID BULLOCK Feb 13, 2022 13 min ago 1 of 2 BULLOCK, DAVID EARL 02/12/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 150UNSEALED WINE/LIQ IN PASS AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH VI CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Felony Misdemeanor Criminal Law Crime Sport Status Possession Paraphernalia Dwelling Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector