BULLOCK, DAVID EARL 02/12/2022

Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 150

UNSEALED WINE/LIQ IN PASS AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD SCH VI CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

